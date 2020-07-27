—

Finally, in some good news Australian professional tennis player and former world number one Sam Stosur and partner Liz Astling have revealed on social media the newest addition to their family. On June 16 the pair welcomed to the world daughter Genevieve.

The news of the new arrival has taken many by surprise with Stosur having kept it a secret for many months. In an Instagram post Stosur wrote, “Life in lockdown during coronavirus has been challenging in many ways but personally it’s been one of the most exciting and happy times of my life.

“On the 16th of June, my partner Liz gave birth to our beautiful little girl, Genevieve. It has been a whirlwind time, but we could not imagine life without her now.”

It was only in December that Stosur went public about her relationship with Astling, following the John Newcombe Medal event where she was awarded the Tennis Australia Spirit Of Tennis Awards, though she opted not to include Astling during her acceptance speech she later made the announcement in a Instagram post.

Speaking with Channel 9 on Sunday night, Stosur said that her and Astling were both, “Just very, very happy and excited, and just very proud to have little Evie here. Still seems a little bit weird to say she’s my daughter. But I’ll get used to that. It’s just absolutely amazing.

“She’s just an absolute gem, and even the tougher times don’t seem so bad when you just look at her little face and you just want to cuddle her and hold her all day long.”