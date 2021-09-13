—

Australia’s out tennis star Samantha Stosur marked the 10th anniversary of her US Open singles title win with a women’s doubles crown at the US Open championships with her Chinese partner Zhang Shuai.

Thirty-seven-year-old Stosur and Shuai (32), defeated teen sensations Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3 3-6 6-3 on Sunday in an exciting women’s doubles final at Flushing Meadow.

“We were playing against a couple of youngsters who even though they’re so young, have got quite a bit of experience, they just play fearless,” Stosur said after the match.

Grand Slam Winners

For Stosur, Sunday’s win also marked 10 years since one of her greatest triumphs, winning the US Open women’s singles final in 2011 against Serena Williams.

Brisbane-born Stosur, who has won eight Grand Slam titles, had come out publicly in an Instagram post in 2019 at the age of 35, after she accepted the Spirit of Tennis honours at the Australian Tennis Awards.

Coming Out At 35

“To my Mum, Dad, Daniel and Dom and my partner Liz, you have given me the love, support and every opportunity to pursue my dream and I’ll be forever grateful,” she said in an Instagram post after the awards ceremony.

In an interview later, she revealed that she had wanted to acknowledge Liz Astling at the ceremony, but couldn’t do it.

Stosur said in a podcast interview with Neroli Meadows.

She then posted on Instagram later that night acknowledging Liz and coming out in her own low profile way.

On Parenthood

Last year, Stosur announced that she had become a mum after Liz gave birth to their first child Genevieve (Evie) on June 16, 2020.

“It has been a whirlwind time but we could not imagine life without her now,” said Stosur, adding, “We are absolutely in love with this little bundle and rolling with the happy chaos. We can’t wait for what’s to come and to watch little Evie grow up….Although not too quickly we hope!