It’s already the end of January and time has flown by! Only a couple more weeks until WorldPride 2023 but there’s still plenty to do in queer Sydney:

Warner Bros. 100 Open Air Cinema: The Wizard Of Oz

Come and celebrate 100 years of storytelling from Warner Bros with an open-air cinema at Darling Quarter, where they’ll be screening family favourites and blockbuster films from the 26th til the 29th of January.

Get those red ruby slippers ready and follow the yellow brick road as this Saturday’s movie is The Wizard of Oz.

When: Saturday 28th January at 6 pm.

Where: Darling Quarter Village Green, 25 Harbour Street, Sydney

Price: Free

GENEXT x PRIDE workshop at the MCA

As part of the Sydney WorldPride festival, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia and Twenty10 are presenting a series of free events for young people who celebrate LGBTQ+ culture.

You can now learn the basics of voguing and commentating with Ballroom Australia icon and artist Jamaica Moana, in the third and final workshop.

Have fun, express yourself, and pick up some new moves for free!

When: Saturday 28th January from 2 pm to 4 pm

Where: 140 George Street, The Rocks

Price: Free

Open Day For Trans and Gender-Diverse People

The City of Sydney council is happy to invite the trans and gender-diverse community, along with partners, families, friends and allies to a free, all-ages, family-friendly and alcohol-free event at Cook + Philip Park Pool.

With the temperature hitting those classic Aussie summer numbers, what better way to get cool for an afternoon and evening of swimming, fun, sport and food with some hit music by community DJs.

When: Saturday 28th January from 3 pm to 10 pm

Where: Cook + Philip Park Aquatic and Fitness Centre, 4 College Street

Price: Free

January LGBTQIA+ Book Club – ‘Light From Uncommon Stars’

Want to read a new book or get back into reading? Why not join the November LGBTQIA+ Book Club as they read Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki for this month.

When: Sunday 29th January from 3pm to 4pm

Where: Berkelouw Books, Shop B30-33, Level 3, Westfield Shopping Centre Pacific Highway Hornsby

Price: Free