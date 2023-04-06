Trans Flag Mural On Bondi Beach Sea Wall Vandalised

The trans flag mural on the Bondi Beach Sea Wall has been vandalised.

According to the Instagram account Gay Sydney News, which first reported the incident, the vandalisation happened around 7 am, Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses anti-LGBTQI comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

In the footage, a person can be seen engraving “FUCK TRANNYS” onto the mural. The filmer of the video confronts the vandals and is heard saying, “What are you doing?”

“Graffiti. What does it look like?” answers the vandal’s accomplice.

Advertisements

“Transphobia,” the person filming responds. The accomplice says, “Yeah, we’re not transphobic.”

While continuing to write the slur, the vandal says, “I am trans, bro. I’m a woman.” The accomplice chimes in, “He’s trans anyway,” Before asking the person filming, “Are you trans?”

When the filmer responds that they are not trans, the vandal is heard saying, “Yeah so shut up and fuck off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gay Sydney News (@gaysydneynews)

According to a NSW Police spokesperson, “police have commenced an investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern Suburbs Police or Crime Stoppers.”

In January, as part of the Sydney WorldPride 2023 Rainbow City initiative, Waverley Council commissioned a Pride Flag, Trans Flag, and a Rainbow mural along the Bondi Beach Sea Wall, in celebration of “intersectional togetherness, identity, gender and diversity.”

The Rainbow City initiative saw rainbow artworks popping up all over Greater Sydney. There were 45 free public artworks to mark 45 years of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Rainbow Murals Defaced

In February, vandals defaced a WorldPride mural near Wynyard station in Sydney’s CBD

The mural, commissioned by YCK Laneways, by graffiti artist Scott Marsh, portrayed a man in leather gear, wearing a teddy bear head, holding a beer can and lounging on a Pride flag.

In two separate attacks, vandals splashed paint to cover up the mural. The words “leave the kids alone” were scrawled on the mural.

Feels like Saint George all over again 😔

last night was fucked, sorry for reawakening that bad juju during pride. pic.twitter.com/Ym2JqFmCwq — scott_marsh (@Scottie_marsh) February 22, 2023

That same month, vandals defaced the rainbow steps outside the Pitt Street Uniting Church in Sydney.

In a statement at the time, the church’s out trans Minister Josephine McDonnell Inkpin, declared, “We will repaint! all part of our faith community’s decades of experience standing up for justice,”

The rainbow steps were later repainted by parishioners.

Assessing part of the physical damage from today’s hate assault @PittStUniting & making a temporary replacement for the defaced rainbow. We will repaint! all part of our faith community’s decades of experience standing up for justice @SydWorldPride @UnitingChurchAu @UCA_NSWACT pic.twitter.com/7l0kZmgnVk — Josephine McDonnell Inkpin (@blessedimp) February 25, 2023

In March the rainbow steps at the University of Wollongong (UOW) and the Cliff Road rainbow crossing were defaced with the words, “Genesis 9:13.”

Genesis 9:13 is a reference to the verse in the Bible that talks about the creation and significance of the rainbow. It is reportedly used by people who want to reclaim the rainbow back from the Queer community.