Transgender Victoria’s Secret Model Responds To Backlash

Transgender Victoria’s Secret model Valentina Sampaio has spoken out in response to the online backlash following her appearance at the brand’s revamped fashion show earlier this week.

The historic show also featured fellow transgender model and TikTok star Alex Consani, marking a significant milestone for the brand.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Sampaio, who first made history as Victoria’s Secret’s first openly transgender model in 2019, recognised the importance of her participation in the event.

Speaking to TMZ, she described the experience as a “dream come true,” expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity.

“It makes me feel seen, accepted, and valued for who I am as a person, as a professional,” Sampaio said, praising Victoria’s Secret for its decision to include both her and Consani on the runway, despite public scrutiny.

“It’s collectively a step forward in celebrating the rights of my community, to live, and work with dignity. We are here. We always have been here, and we always will be here. I’d like to see more brands embrace diversity and representation,” she continued.

In a separate interview with People Magazine, Sampaio shared how meaningful it was to be part of such a landmark moment in the fashion industry.

“Today, the Victoria’s Secret family has shown the world that being trans is just as exceptional and beautiful as anyone else on that runway. Inclusivity is crucial to the world we’re building, and I’m honoured to walk with pride, love and the hope of inspiring the next generation,” she said, adding that she would “cherish” the experience for a lifetime.

The fashion show returned to New York after a six-year break, showcasing a stronger commitment to diversity and inclusion.

This follows years of controversy surrounding the brand, including accusations of a toxic work environment and former chief marketing officer Ed Razek’s infamous remarks about the exclusion of trans and plus-sized models.

Razek told Vogue Magazine that transgender women would not be included because “the show is a fantasy.”

Despite the progress made by the brand, the inclusion of transgender models has sparked online vitriol.

Anti-trans activist Riley Gaines labelled the show a “drag show,” while many of her followers resorted to calling Sampaio and Consani “men.”