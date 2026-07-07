Victorian Roller Derby League All Stars Claim Oceania Title & Secure Spot At World Championships

The Victorian Roller Derby League All Stars are officially heading back to the world stage, after a dominant win at the 2026 WFTDA Regional Championships: Oceania secured their place at the upcoming international championships in Sweden.

The All Stars claimed the Oceania title over the weekend in Geelong, taking out the championship final against Adelaide with a commanding 295–98 victory.

The win earned the team an invitation to compete at the Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby Association (WFTDA) Championships in Malmö, Sweden, where they will go up against some of the best roller derby teams in the world.

It marks another huge moment for the Melbourne-based league, which has long been recognised as one of Australia’s strongest forces in the sport.

Across the tournament, the All Stars faced some of the top teams from across the Oceania region, relying on the speed, strategy, physicality and teamwork that has helped build their international reputation.

Victorian Roller Derby League President Vanessa Armstrong said the result was a proud moment for everyone involved in the organisation.

“We are incredibly proud of what the All Stars have achieved,” Armstrong said.

“Winning the Oceania Regional Championship reflects the dedication, resilience and talent of our athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers. To earn a place at WFTDA Championships is an exciting opportunity to once again showcase Australian roller derby on the world stage.”

For the team, the victory is about more than just a trophy. It represents countless hours of training, the work of volunteers behind the scenes, and the strength of a community-run sport that continues to grow in Australia.

Founded in Melbourne, the VRDL is a member-owned, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to developing flat track roller derby, from first-time skaters all the way through to elite international competition.

Head Coach Shaina Serelson said the team’s success at the Regional Championships, particularly in the particularly in the championship game, came down to the collective effort of everyone involved.

“The final was a true team effort,” Serelson said. “Every skater, coach and official contributed to this result. We knew we would face tough opposition throughout the weekend, but the All Stars executed our game plan brilliantly and earned this championship. We’re excited for the opportunity to represent VRDL and Australian roller derby at WFTDA Championships.”

Roller derby has built a fiercely passionate following around the world, particularly within LGBTQIA+ communities, where the sport has long been celebrated for its inclusivity, creativity and strong community spirit.

Played on quad roller skates, the full-contact sport sees two teams compete on an oval track, with “jammers” scoring points by breaking through and lapping opposing players, while “blockers” work both offensively and defensively to control the game.

Now, with the Oceania crown secured, all eyes turn to Malmö. Congratulations VRDL All Stars!