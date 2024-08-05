‘Close To You’ At Queer Screen Film Fest??

Academy Award nominee Elliot Page (Juno, The Umbrella Academy) is stellar in the Centrepiece film at the 11th Queer Screen Film Fest, an incredibly authentic tale about a man confronting his past and discovering newfound confidence.

After years in Toronto, Sam (Page) takes a long-dreaded trip to visit family for the first time since his transition. En route, he runs into Katherine (Hillary Baack), a high school crush, and feelings from their unresolved past begin to bubble to the surface. Capturing the all-too-familiar experience of trying to remain patient in the face of clumsy (if well-intentioned) acceptance, Close to You is an emotionally observant drama about coming home as yourself, only to be treated like a completely different person.

When? Saturday 31 August 6pm

Where? Event Cinemas George St

Tickets? $19-22

See the full program of films on offer at the 11th Queer Screen Film Fest at queerscreen.org.au, 28 August – 8 September.