Some Of The Best Snaps From This Year’s FabALICE Festival

Tileah Dobson
April 11, 2023
Image: Iconic Northern Territory drag queens Daniel Cunningham (Marzi Panne) and Ben Graetz (Miss Ellaneous) strike a pose at the spectacular Simpsons Gap turn-off in the Tjoritja/West MacDonnell National Park on the outskirts of Alice Springs Pic: Helen Orr

Much-loved Northern Territory drag queens Ben Graetz (Miss Ellaneous) and Daniel Cunningham (Marzi Panne) (pictured above in fierce red) recently kicked up the dust at Simpsons Gap in the Tjoritja/West MacDonnell National Park, as they celebrated the return of the iconic fabALICE festival in Alice Springs.

Running from April 9-12, the week after WorldPride, the ever-vibrant fabALICE festival adorned the Territory’s Red Centre in a sea of sparkle, glitter and colour for a community celebration of diversity and inclusion like no other.

Drag Queen ‘Vogue MegaQueen’ leads a group huddle back stage at the Fab and Frivolous
Comedy and Cabaret event at the Gap View Hotel as part of the iconic fabALICE festival. Pic: Helen Orr

Inspiration Behind The Festival

Inspired by The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert movie, the festival saw punters of all ages descend for a spectacular showcase of free and ticketed drag, family, music, comedy and cabaret events.

Eventgoers experienced everything from a rainbow flag raising ceremony to lip sync battles, night markets, community forums and much more.

Drag Territory queens L to R Prawn Cracker Spice, Ferocia Coutura and Vogue MegaQueen at the Todd Mall Community Celebration event, part of the iconic fabALICE festival. Pic: Helen Orr

Originally from Darwin, Miss Ellaneous, one of Australia’s best-known Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander drag queens, said: “One of the best things about fabALICE is the genuine connection and positive impact it has for the local community of all backgrounds and diversities. Mparntwe (Alice Springs) is a special part of the world and adds to the uniqueness of fabALICE festival.”

Marzi Panne said: “It’s such a delight and privilege to have been a part of the festival from the beginning and to be so warmly welcomed by the local community – we absolutely love coming here.”

Grace and Dustin Miller at the Todd Mall Community Celebration event, part of the iconic fabALICE festival. Pic: Helen Orr

The glitter and colours set to kick up a gear next March when fabALICE returns to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert movie. Expect bigger, bolder and brighter than ever!

