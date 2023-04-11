Some Of The Best Snaps From This Year’s FabALICE Festival

Much-loved Northern Territory drag queens Ben Graetz (Miss Ellaneous) and Daniel Cunningham (Marzi Panne) (pictured above in fierce red) recently kicked up the dust at Simpsons Gap in the Tjoritja/West MacDonnell National Park, as they celebrated the return of the iconic fabALICE festival in Alice Springs.

Running from April 9-12, the week after WorldPride, the ever-vibrant fabALICE festival adorned the Territory’s Red Centre in a sea of sparkle, glitter and colour for a community celebration of diversity and inclusion like no other.

Inspiration Behind The Festival

Inspired by The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert movie, the festival saw punters of all ages descend for a spectacular showcase of free and ticketed drag, family, music, comedy and cabaret events.

Eventgoers experienced everything from a rainbow flag raising ceremony to lip sync battles, night markets, community forums and much more.

Originally from Darwin, Miss Ellaneous, one of Australia’s best-known Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander drag queens, said: “One of the best things about fabALICE is the genuine connection and positive impact it has for the local community of all backgrounds and diversities. Mparntwe (Alice Springs) is a special part of the world and adds to the uniqueness of fabALICE festival.”

Advertisements

Marzi Panne said: “It’s such a delight and privilege to have been a part of the festival from the beginning and to be so warmly welcomed by the local community – we absolutely love coming here.”

The glitter and colours set to kick up a gear next March when fabALICE returns to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert movie. Expect bigger, bolder and brighter than ever!