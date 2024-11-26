ACON To Hold Memorial for Bill Whittaker AM

Tamuz Ellazam
November 26, 2024
Image: Images: Supplied & Powerhouse Museum / Youtube.

In honour of Bill Whittaker AM, who passed away in September, a memorial will be held to celebrate his life and pay tribute to his huge contributions to the Australian LGBTQ+ community and the remarkable legacy he left behind.

Michael Woodhouse , who was appointed CEO of ACON in July, shared a little of Bill Whittaker’s story with the Star Observer, telling us that “Bill Whittaker was ACON’s first CEO and one of the key architects of Australia’s HIV response. His advocacy continued tirelessly for four decades of significant progress during the darkest times and in spite of unrelenting attacks on our LGBTQ+ communities.”

“Bill led the reform of Australia’s clinical trial system, helped get people with HIV early access to the first treatments, and led the development of internationally recognised HIV/AIDS information campaigns. He also helped develop Australia’s first National HIV/AIDS Strategy, which set the foundations for successful local HIV responses over three decades. His legacy is powerful and we all owe him a great debt.”

“I am looking forward to gathering with our community to celebrate Bill’s life and legacy at the memorial event on Monday 2 December at the Australian Museum. For those unable to attend in Sydney, the event will be livestreamed online.”

Memorial for Bill Whittaker AM

When: December 2, 2024 3–5.30pm. Doors open at 3pm, Memorial Service and Livestream from 3.30 to 4.30pm, Refreshments 4.30–5.30pm.
Where: The Australian Museum, 1 William Street, Darlinghurst and online.
Register: For online or in-person attendance.
Accessibility: The venue is accessible via lift or stairs, has a quiet space, gender-neutral bathrooms, showers and kitchen, low/natural light, space to sit/stand/lie down/move around, masks and sanitiser, fidgets and colouring provided. There are limited free copies of the text and transport vouchers available by request.

