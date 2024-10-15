Dolly Diamond’s Rather Large Variety Hour

Tamuz Ellazam
October 15, 2024
Just when you thought a Dolly Diamond show couldn’t get any more fabulous, she wows you all over again with Dolly Diamond’s Rather Large Variety Hour!

Taking over the Ukiyo Tent in the So Soiree Fringe Garden, Dolly and her stellar lineup of stars, including Mum, 2joocee, Azcadelia and DJ Du Jour, are playing for two nights only.

Each night includes two special guests, with October 19th featuring the fabulous Karen from Finance and Jens Radda, and October 20th featuring Tina Del Twist and Iva Rosebud!

So book now, go once, or twice, ’cause Dolly knows best how to make a show that’s better than nice!

When: 19 and 20 October, 2024
Where: The Ukiyo, Grattan Gardens, Corner Grattan and Greville Streets, Prahran
Tickets: $10–$36
Accessibility: The Ukiyo Tent itself is wheelchair accessible, but access to the venue includes traveling over a lawn.

