Heaps Gay 11th Birthday PowerStation Bash

Heaps Gay is going all out for their 11th birthday bash with Heaps Gay‘s POWERSTATION!

Known for their all-out parties with bangers and babes galore like last year’s wild party among many more, with Heaps Gay, it’s a guaranteed big old party.

Their biggest event yet will be held at an old industrial power station turned rave, so you know it’s going to be an iconic time.

Have a wild time and maybe your very own Saltburn-esque moment with OG Brat, Princess Superstar and her banger track ‘Perfect (Exceeder)’ thumping in the background. From the stunning BBC Radio 1 DJ, Jaguar, who’s known for her groovy tracks solely reserved for the girls, gays and theys, to Naarm based party girl Big Wett, Heaps Gay’s POWERSTATION line up is major.

Book your tickets now for the biggest rave party of your life featuring house music icon Absolute and performances from Drag Race UK favourite, Bimini along with dance floor conductor, Kim Ann Foxman.

Be sure to toss on a hard hat and short shorts or something similar, for the party’s dress code. (think Village People’s construction worker but sluttier if you like)

Finally, get hammered whatever way you like and you’re bound to have an electrifying time.

Heaps Gay PowerStation Bash

When: November 23rd, 2024, 3pm-11pm

Where: White Bay Power Station, Rozelle

Dress code: Tradie meets Birthday suit realness.

Tickets: $129

Accessibility: The venue is fully wheelchair accessible.

FULL LINE UP

(A-Z)

Bimini (UK)

Big Wett & Absolute Xxx – Experience (UK/ AU)

Princess Superstar (USA)

Jaguar (UK)

Jesswar (AU)

Kim Ann Foxman (US)

13

Amyl

Atomic Kiss

Charlie Villas

Craig Slit

Diva Cups

Dyan Tai

Fried Pork Chop

Jackell Doll

Jason Winston

Jeremy Lloyd

Kitty Obsidian

Lady Fur