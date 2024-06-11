Get in quick as tickets are selling fast to HOMO‘s next blockbuster event! With two rooms packed to the rafters with house music and incredible lighting, start with Miss Kartz, Tekno Fag, DJ Jason Conti and DJ Nick Jay in the main room, or find your way to the side room to find Elbain, Xanthraxxx and DJ Makswell, But seriously, these events always sell out, so don’t wait to grab your tickets!

When: July 5, 2024, 10pm–6am

Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra

Tickets: $53.16–$71.98 includes free cloakroom!

Accessibility:This event is standing room only.

** This event is strictly 18+**