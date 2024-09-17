Just Desserts Ft. Ngaiire At Sydney Fringe Festival

Indulge in ‘Just Desserts’, a transcendent collaboration that merges color, taste, and sound into a premium sensory experience at Sydney Fringe Festival.



Three artists unite: Ngaiire with her R&B, future soul sound, Anna Polyviou with her daring desserts, and ACID.FLWRS dazzles with vibrant floral artistry. Immerse yourself in neo-soul, gospel, and pop rhythms while savoring delectable treats. Presented by Maker’s Mark, this evening promises an unparalleled fusion of creativity and delight.



Ngaiire:

Hailing from Papua New Guinea and now based in Sydney, Ngaiire blends electronic future-soul, gospel, and pop, reflecting her First Nations Papua New Guinean heritage. Her innovative sound earned 4 ARIA nominations and collaborations with artists like Sampha and Alicia Keys. Beyond music, she’s a celebrated visual artist known for album artwork and video installations



Anna Polyviou:

A boundary-breaking chef and creative director known for mind-blowing food experiences. Starting at The Sofitel Melbourne, she honed her skills in London at Claridge’s, mentored by top pastry chefs. As Creative Director of Pastry at Shangri-La Sydney, her innovative desserts put Australian patisserie on the map. A TV regular and bestselling cookbook author, her bold personality shines through in every venture.



ACID.FLWRS:

A Sydney-based fine art floral studio, blends floral modification with graffiti art since 2020. Launched in 2021 with the original Acid Phalaenopsis, these hypercoloured flowers fuse classical forms with a unique printmaking technique. Each stem, lasting 2-3 weeks, bridges natural and chemical worlds, inspiring a shift in perspective amidst today’s evolving reality.

When? Friday 27 September

Where? Machine Hall, 183 Clarence Street, Sydney

Tickets? $149