Explore the world of MESSY FRIENDS, an award-winning innovative drag collective blending lip-sync, burlesque, dance and documentary-style videos in a unique “Drag-u-mentary” format.
Led by the Perth-based Ginava, a gender-norm-bending drag artist, they explore queer identity, resilience & self-acceptance through dynamic performances and personal storytelling.
Featuring handmade costumes and creatures, Messy Friends is a hilarious & artistic show delving into social issues and those close to the heart.
MESSY FRIENDS
6-8 February 2025, 8pm
Chapel Off Chapel, The Chapel, Prahran
Leave a Reply