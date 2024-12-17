MESSY FRIENDS

Melbourne Scene What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 17, 2024
MESSY FRIENDS
Image: from Midsumma

Explore the world of MESSY FRIENDS, an award-winning innovative drag collective blending lip-sync, burlesque, dance and documentary-style videos in a unique “Drag-u-mentary” format.

Led by the Perth-based Ginava, a gender-norm-bending drag artist, they explore queer identity, resilience & self-acceptance through dynamic performances and personal storytelling.

Featuring handmade costumes and creatures, Messy Friends is a hilarious & artistic show delving into social issues and those close to the heart.

MESSY FRIENDS

6-8 February 2025, 8pm
Chapel Off Chapel, The Chapel, Prahran

Tickets:$42-$65

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

A Body at Work
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

A Body at Work
Melbourne Scene What's on
Thirty-Six
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Thirty-Six
Melbourne Scene What's on
Free Justice of the Peace Signings at the VPC
December 17, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Free Justice of the Peace Signings at the VPC
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Beginner Salsa and Social Drinks at DT’s
December 17, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Beginner Salsa and Social Drinks at DT’s
Melbourne Scene What's on
Free Christmas Breakfast On Christmas Morning
December 17, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Free Christmas Breakfast On Christmas Morning
Melbourne Scene What's on
Midsumma Pride March 2025
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Midsumma Pride March 2025
Melbourne Scene What's on