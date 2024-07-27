Out On Top: The New Sunday Sessions By Harry K

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
July 27, 2024
Out On Top: The New Sunday Sessions By Harry K
Image: Image: Instagram

Brisbane DJ Harry K is no stranger to hosting Brisbane’s biggest and best parties and this spring he launches his newest venture, Out On Top.

It’s another big move for Harry has he explores more different and exciting venues across Brisbane.

Out On Top transforms Southbank

Over five fabulous weeks Harry K and his team will transform the Lina Rooftop in South Bank for Brisbane’s best and gayest Sunday sessions.

Out On Top will feature a rotation of Brisbane’s biggest and best Drag Queens, DJ’s and entertainers as they takeover this venue in true Harry K style.

Party goers can relax poolside, soak up the sun and enjoy a fabulous afternoon of drinks, DJ’s and entertainment across September.

When: Launches September 1, 2:00pm

Location: Lina Rooftop, South Bank

Tickets: $20: For all tickets and information head to outontop.com.au

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Charli XCX Tribute Night At Poof Doof
July 26, 2024 | Gavin Walters

Charli XCX Tribute Night At Poof Doof
Melbourne Sound Sydney What's on
‘The Astronaut Lovers’ At Queer Screen Film Fest
July 25, 2024 | Contributor

‘The Astronaut Lovers’ At Queer Screen Film Fest
Screen Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
The Sportsman Hotel Annual Charity Bake Off Returns
July 24, 2024 | Michael James

The Sportsman Hotel Annual Charity Bake Off Returns
Brisbane Community Spotlight What's on
Yulefest – A Queer Xmas In July At Marrickville Bowlo
July 23, 2024 | Gavin Walters

Yulefest – A Queer Xmas In July At Marrickville Bowlo
Sydney What's on
Grrrls To The Front at Bad Decisions Bar
July 22, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Grrrls To The Front at Bad Decisions Bar
Melbourne Sound What's on
Diamond Drag Brunch: A Spectacular Fusion of Dining and Entertainment
July 21, 2024 | Michael James

Diamond Drag Brunch: A Spectacular Fusion of Dining and Entertainment
Brisbane What's on