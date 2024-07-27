Out On Top: The New Sunday Sessions By Harry K

Brisbane DJ Harry K is no stranger to hosting Brisbane’s biggest and best parties and this spring he launches his newest venture, Out On Top.

It’s another big move for Harry has he explores more different and exciting venues across Brisbane.

Out On Top transforms Southbank

Over five fabulous weeks Harry K and his team will transform the Lina Rooftop in South Bank for Brisbane’s best and gayest Sunday sessions.

Out On Top will feature a rotation of Brisbane’s biggest and best Drag Queens, DJ’s and entertainers as they takeover this venue in true Harry K style.

Party goers can relax poolside, soak up the sun and enjoy a fabulous afternoon of drinks, DJ’s and entertainment across September.

When: Launches September 1, 2:00pm

Location: Lina Rooftop, South Bank

Tickets: $20: For all tickets and information head to outontop.com.au