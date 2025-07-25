RAYDIA Brings A Bold New Era of LGBTQIA+ Music Festivals To Sydney

A brand new LGBTQIA+ party is coming to Sydney this year, promising to usher in a bold new era of queer music festivals.

Held in The Domain Sydney on Gadigal Land, on Saturday 15 November, RAYDIA is set to be one of the year’s largest LGBTQIA+ parties in the country.

The event is curated by international DJ sensation and Australian music icon Dan Slater, the mastermind behind the Domain Dance Party in February 2023.

“I’ve been fortunate to DJ at nearly every major queer festival around the globe, and trust me, RAYDIA is going to be one for the books!” he said.

After starting his career as a dancer and show producer on the dance floors of Sydney, Slater’s love of music eventually pulled him behind the decks and relocated him to the US, where he quickly earned a global following.

Slater’s work blends house, tech, and circuit with the progressive energy of the European club scene and the fiery rhythms of Latin America, creating sets that are dynamic, uplifting, and full of feeling.

“I can’t wait for you all to experience what we have lined up,” he said. “This will be EPIC. It might still be July, but let’s be real – it’s never too early to get pumped for the summer party season!”

Organisers promise the “next evolution of LGBTQIA+ festivals”

The festival is organised by the creator of the Domain Dance Party, Alex Daoust, who was the Executive Producer of the Sydney WorldPride 2023 Festival.

The Domain Dance Party drew over 21,000 people, with performers including Kelly Rowland, Suri, Isis Muretech and OMEO.

“Australia has been missing a major moment for the LGBTQIA+ community at the start of summer and RAYDIA is here to change that,” said Daoust.

“We’re creating a world-class production party packed with surprises in The Domain – an iconic open-air venue in the heart of Sydney. This is the next evolution of LGBTQIA+ festivals in Australia and everyone is welcome.”

Internationally renowned DJ, remixer, and producer, DJ Manuel Coby, is just one of the performers on the lineup, coming to Sydney after playing at the most prestigious clubs and festivals worldwide including XLSIOR Festival Mykonos, Circuit Festival Barcelona and Prysm Festival Thailand.

Coby has become a key figure in the electronic music scene, and is known for his energetic performances, blending progressive and tribal house with powerful vocals and melodies to create an electrifying atmosphere on the dance floor.

Pre-sale tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday 29 July at 12:00pm, with General Public tickets launching Thursday 31 July at 12:00pm.