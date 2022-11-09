—

American singer Kelly Rowland, pop superstar Charli XCX and Australian songstress Jessica Mauboy will join Kylie Minogue as headliners for Sydney WorldPride 2023 events. Organisers described the largest LGBTQI event in the world and the first one in the southern hemisphere, as the “event that will reopen Sydney to the world”.

Sydney WorldPride, to be held between February 17 and March 5, 2023, will have over 300 events. Former Destiny’s Child member Rowland was announced as the headliner for the Domain Dance party.

The opening concert on February 24, 2023, to be hosted by Courtney Act and Casey Donovan, will feature Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy. WorldPride 2023 will close on March 5, 2023, with a walk across the iconic Sydney Harbour bridge and the Rainbow Republic concert that will feature singers G-Flip, Peach PRC and American band Muna. ,

Oxford Street Will Be The Beating Heart Of Sydney WorldPride

NSW’s Arts Minister Ben Franklin said that the government was making a multi-million dollar investment to make WorldPride the “biggest event this summer”.

“Sydney WorldPride will celebrate some of our most iconic locations in the state from Bondi Beach, to the Sydney Opera House. Sydney is home to an incredibly proud and strong and diverse LGBTQIA+ community. And this event provides an opportunity for us all to reflect on how far we’ve come as a state and also as a community,” said Franklin.

The Minister said the event will also revilatlise the city’s gay neighbourhood Oxford Street.

First Nations Gathering Space

First Nations LGBTQI people will take centre stage with events that showcase one of the world’s oldest living culture.

Carriageworks will host Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): First Nations Gathering Space from February 23-28, 2023. The official lineup of events at this space includes Klub Village, starring Drag Race Down Under season 2 finalis Kween Kong, Miss First Nations: Supreme Queen contest, Koori Gras and Dale Woodbridge-Brown’s Camp Culture.

“Marri Madung Butbut is a six-day celebration of global First Nations creativity, talent and brilliance. It is a showcase of First Nations fabulousness on an international stage where everyone is welcome and is a safe space for our LGBTQIA+SB community to come together to celebrate as one,” said Ben Graetz, Sydney WorldPride Festival Creative Director.











