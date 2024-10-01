Sapphic Disco At The 86

Tamuz Ellazam
October 1, 2024
Sapphic Disco bring their always sold-out Perth party to Naarm/Melbourne for the first time and it is selling FAST! Celebrate sapphic love at The 86 with DJs, performances, freebies (lollipops, candy necklaces, glowsticks, bubble wands and the all-important masks!) and drink specials all night long, as well as happy hour from 8–10pm! So far, DJs Clickbait, DJ Fresh X Princess and Miss Katalyna, and performers Ruby Slippers, Velma Vouloir, Tanzer, Juniper Fox and Missphoria and more!

When: October 5, 2024, 8pm
Where: The 86, 185 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $26+ booking fee or $30 on the door
Accessibility: The 86 is wheelchair accessible

