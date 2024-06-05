TAP Gallery Pride Art Prize 2024

Scene Sydney What's on
Contributor
June 5, 2024
TAP Gallery Pride Art Prize 2024
TAP Gallery
Source: Supplied

After hosting its first ever show dedicated to drag kings, TAP Gallery has put out a call out for queer-themed artworks for the 2024 Pride Art Prize.

Artists who have submitted their work will have the chance to win a number of prizes, thanks to a sponsorship by Yves Hernot.

The gallery is calling for submissions for the 2024 Pride Art Prize to coincide with Pride Month. The exhibition will be open to the public from 3rd June-15th June, with presentations on Saturday 8th June for the winners of the prizes.

The TAP Gallery curators say: “We are excited to invite artists to participate in the official Pride Art Prize to celebrate Pride Month, promote the artists to the community, and we have a substantial prize to give away to some lucky artists.”

When: 3-15th June
Where: Level 1/ 259 Riley St, Surry Hills, NSW, 2010

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Up Your Bum, No Babies Hits Sydney For Pride Fest
June 3, 2024 | Staff Writers

Up Your Bum, No Babies Hits Sydney For Pride Fest
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Watershed: The Death Of Gay Academic Dr Duncan
May 30, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Watershed: The Death Of Gay Academic Dr Duncan
Sound Stage Sydney What's on
Queer Stories: AQuA x NGV
May 29, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Stories: AQuA x NGV
Melbourne Scene What's on
Pride Month Drag Bingo at Overnewton Castle
May 29, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Pride Month Drag Bingo at Overnewton Castle
Melbourne Stage What's on
DT’s Hotel’s 29th Birthday!
May 29, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

DT’s Hotel’s 29th Birthday!
Melbourne Scene What's on
Pride Month Sundaylicious At Spice Market!
May 29, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Pride Month Sundaylicious At Spice Market!
Melbourne News Scene What's on