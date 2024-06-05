TAP Gallery Pride Art Prize 2024

After hosting its first ever show dedicated to drag kings, TAP Gallery has put out a call out for queer-themed artworks for the 2024 Pride Art Prize.

Artists who have submitted their work will have the chance to win a number of prizes, thanks to a sponsorship by Yves Hernot.

The gallery is calling for submissions for the 2024 Pride Art Prize to coincide with Pride Month. The exhibition will be open to the public from 3rd June-15th June, with presentations on Saturday 8th June for the winners of the prizes.

The TAP Gallery curators say: “We are excited to invite artists to participate in the official Pride Art Prize to celebrate Pride Month, promote the artists to the community, and we have a substantial prize to give away to some lucky artists.”

When: 3-15th June

Where: Level 1/ 259 Riley St, Surry Hills, NSW, 2010