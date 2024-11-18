Transgender Day of Remembrance/Resistance

Lydia Jupp
November 18, 2024
Transgender Day of Remembrance/Resistance
Image: David Dilbert/Pexels

Transgender Day of Remembrance/Resistance is held every year to honour the memory of trans people who’ve lost their lives through transphobic violence and discrimination. This year, ACON and The Gender Centre are holding a community vigil and memorial workshop to commemorate the day, drawing inspiration for those we have lost and those who still guide us today.

Attendees can participate in the vigil, which will include speeches from trans and gender diverse activists, or the memorial workshop, facilitated by A Language of Limbs author, Dylin Hardcastle. The workshop will feature prompts that give people the chance to respond with poems, art, and other writing, which can then be included in a memorial book and donated to the City of Sydney, or simply taken home.

The evening will provide an opportunity for trans people and their friends and family to connect with one another, honour those who’ve passed away, and pay tribute to the ongoing strength of the trans community.

 

When: Wednesday 20 November, 6pm-8:30pm

Where: East Sydney Community and Arts Centre

Tickets: this event is free but attendees will need to register here.

Accessibility: an accessible entrance is located on Palmer Street, and the venue has an accessible toilet and ambulant toilet. For more information, please see here.

