‘Drag Race’ Icon Valentina Comes Out As A Trans Woman

Celebrity Entertainment
Lydia Jupp
May 15, 2025
‘Drag Race’ Icon Valentina Comes Out As A Trans Woman
Image: allaboutvalentina/Instagram

Drag queen Valentina has marked her 34th birthday by publicly coming out as a trans woman.

The Drag Race alum took to Instagram to announce the news, writing: “Hello everyone, it’s me Valentina Xunaxi. Today is my bday. I turn 34. For some time now I’ve been in transition, I’ve been doing it privately but today I wanted to open and share with you all.

“Along the way I’ve felt pressure to come forward, so I’ve decided and wanted to take today to declare myself as a transgender woman. I welcome all the love, support and protection from my dear fans. Thank you so much.”

The comments were full of support, including from fellow season 9 sisters Shea Coulee, Peppermint and Farrah Moan, and from judge Michelle Visage.

“Mi hermosa reina! Happy Birthday amor!!!” wrote Monett X Change, while Bianca del Rio wished Valentina a happy birthday, signing off with “LOVE, NANA”

The newly 34-year-old is far from the first trans or gender diverse Ru girl, joining past contestants Adore Delano, Kylie Sonique Love, Laganja Estranja, and Gia Gunn, who have all come out as trans women.

“I feel like a goddess”

Valentina previous discussed her gender identity in 2019, when she came out as non-binary in an interview with Out.

“I don’t completely feel like a man,” she said. “I don’t completely feel like a woman. I feel like a goddess. I feel like I’m my own gender.”

That same year, she went on play the role of Angel in FOX’s live production of Rent, a character who is widely interpreted to be trans or non-binary.

Valentina rose to fame as a contestant on season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and was eliminated memorably when she asked to leave her face mask on during her final lipsync.

She returned to the werk room on All Stars season 4, and also hosted season 1 of Drag Race México in 2023, but did not reprise the position for season 2.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Features First Out Lesbian Cover Model
May 15, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Features First Out Lesbian Cover Model
Celebrity
Benson Wu Appointed Inaugural CEO Of Queer Screen
May 15, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Benson Wu Appointed Inaugural CEO Of Queer Screen
Entertainment News
Eurovision Semi-finals: Lumberjacks in a Sauna & A Rare Celine Dion Appearance
May 14, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Eurovision Semi-finals: Lumberjacks in a Sauna & A Rare Celine Dion Appearance
Entertainment Movies & TV Music
Vivian Jenna Wilson Stuns At Drag Race All Stars Premiere Party
May 13, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Vivian Jenna Wilson Stuns At Drag Race All Stars Premiere Party
Celebrity
BICON ALERT! Drag Race Star Aja Comes Out As Bisexual
May 13, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

BICON ALERT! Drag Race Star Aja Comes Out As Bisexual
Celebrity Drag Entertainment
Leo Woodall And Sebastian Stan To Star As Gay Couple In New Queer Cannabis Film
May 11, 2025 | Michael James

Leo Woodall And Sebastian Stan To Star As Gay Couple In New Queer Cannabis Film
Entertainment Movies & TV News