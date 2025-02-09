Sissy Ball 2025: Strike A Pose With No Boundaries

Get ready to sissy that walk as Sissy Ball, the Southern Hemisphere‘s biggest vogue ball, returns bigger and bolder than ever in 2025. This year, under the visionary guidance of new curator Kianna Oricci, promises a night of unparalleled drama, sensational performances, and fierce competition.

Vogue families from across the country will come together to battle it out onstage, serving talent and creativity for the always-vibrant crowd that makes Sissy Ball a cultural phenomenon.

For one unforgettable night only, immerse yourself in the electric atmosphere as performers take their place under the lights, and experience transcendent performances and artistry like no other – and an unabashed celebration of queer community.

Sissy Ball first burst onto the Sydney Mardi Gras scene in 2018, thanks to the Legendary Mother of Australian Ballroom, Benji Ra. Designed to bridge connections with ballroom houses in Aotearoa, the Ball quickly grew into a worldwide platform encapsulating the fantasy of Down Under’s ballroom culture.

The event reached dazzling new heights under its second curator, Godmother Kilia, and now, its legacy continues with queen Kianna Edisane Oricci. As the Australian mother of the International House of Nina Oricci and a trailblazing figure in the Naarm Kiki scene, Kianna brings her fierce passion for street dance and ballroom culture to the forefront.

Her work centers particularly on the cultural and political art of trans and POC communities, ensuring that Sissy Ball remains a sacred and welcoming space for empowerment, representation, and celebration.

“Sissy Ball is where creativity, talent, and self-expression take centre stage,” says Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith. “It’s not just a showcase of incredible performances but a space where our queer community can feel seen, celebrated, and free to shine. This year, expect even more boundary-pushing artistry and unforgettable energy.”

Sissy Ball has become a globally recognised stage for queer excellence, offering a place for performers to express themselves with authenticity and flair. From dramatic walks to jaw-dropping poses, it’s an event that embodies the soul of ballroom theatrics.

So, strike a pose and prepare to witness the evolution of vogue and ballroom culture as Sissy Ball takes you on a journey through fantasy, resilience, and unapologetic self-expression.

This event is always, without fail, a night to remember — so don’t miss your chance this year to join the celebration and become part of LGBTQIA+ history.