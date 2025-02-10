The EAGLE Sydney was created to give safe space and a meeting place for those who are part of the leather / fetish community. This Mardi Gras, they’re celebrating 5 years of providing a place for fetish folk to gather with a six-night-long festish fest of their popular themed nights.

From MAXIMUM FETISH NIGHTS, to RUBBr, to WROOF – there’ll be nights that appeal all across the wide spectrum of the fetish community, featuring local, interstate & international DJs.

EAGLE Sydney Mardi Gras ‘25



21–28 February, 8pm-late

Level 2, Burdekin Hotel, Oxford St

Find out more information here