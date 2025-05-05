Canberra Church Expelled From Denomination For Supporting Same-Sex Marriage

In a controversial decision in the ongoing issues facing LGBTQIA+ rights within religious communities, the Canberra Baptist Church has been expelled from its denominational association after nearly a century of affiliation.

This decision stems from the church’s refusal to align with the conservative stance on same-sex marriage upheld by the New South Wales and ACT Baptist Association.

During the association’s annual assembly held in Sydney on Saturday, a decisive 65 percent of delegates voted in favour of disaffiliation with the church.

The association had previously reviewed its constitution in 2022, reaffirming its belief that marriage is defined as a union between one man and one woman, as ordained by God.

However, the Canberra Baptist Church has taken a different approach, supporting personal conscience in matters of marriage.

“We believe very much that we have freedom of conscience,” Pastor Belinda Groves told ABC News. “We can read the Bible really thoughtfully and faithfully, and we can come to different conclusions, and that’s OK.”

“For our church, we can have people here who have a very traditional view of marriage … and then we have people who are very open to having same-sex couples, and couples in de facto relationships, as part of the church. We will welcome everyone who comes to the church,” Groves stated.

The church’s disaffiliation was met with mixed emotions. Members who had been part of the church their entire lives expressed both sadness and pride regarding the outcome, with some sharing their joy at being able to stand up for the principles and values, despite the outcome. Others spoke of the importance of their church as an inclusive space, which also recognises and celebrates Aboriginal culture and history.

Not the first church to be expelled from Baptist denomination

This is not the first church to be expelled for this issue.

In Newcastle, New South Wales the Hamilton Baptist church was also expelled for their support of the LGBTQIA+ community as well.

The removal of these two churches marks the first time this has happened in the 150 years of the organisation.

In response to the disaffiliation, the NSW and ACT Baptist Association released a statement reiterating the importance of shared beliefs among member churches.

The statement clarified that the decision to expel the Canberra and Hamilton Baptist churches was the result of a “clear process previously agreed by our assembly” and highlighted the association’s ongoing respect for both congregations.

“We don’t hold any animosity toward Canberra Baptist and Hamilton Baptist churches. We still respect and love them as churches and as people,” the statement read.

“We have processes and resources in place to continue to support them throughout this transition and into the future.”