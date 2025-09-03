DIVA Announces Ashley Swift As the 2025 Inductee Into The DIVA Hall of Fame

The Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs) has proudly announced that the 2025 inductee to the DIVA Hall Of Fame is Ashley Swift.

Ashley has been a well-known performer in our community for 40 years. More than simply a performer, Ashley is also a show producer, creative director, choreographer, dancer, actor, hair and makeup-artist, and costume designer.

Ashley first appeared on our stages as a young dancer in Simone Troy‘s infamous cabaret, Rip Off. Simone — along with her male dancers — packed the Imperial Hotel showroom in 1986 and ‘87. It was a wild introduction for Ashley, who was a star from day one.

Such was the success of Rip Off, that in 1988, Simone presented The Baby Jane Show with Ashley playing the part of the maid – wearing a dress for the first time.

Ashley’s magnetism was so undeniable that on seeing his performance, director Richard Wherrett invited Ashley to join the cast of the 1988 10th anniversary Mardi Gras party show. This show, now Mardi Gras folklore Chain Reaction, was the first of the big flashy production party shows. Imagine Ashley being part of such a spectacle – no more sensational an entrée to the Sydney drag world has ever happened.

In the late ‘80s, he contributed to the big events of the time — such as the RAT Parties, Sweatbox and Bacchanalia — as a male dancer and creative. On Oxford Street, he was a dancer in Penny Clifford’s Raw Images, appearing at DCM and the Unicorn Hotel.

Back in drag, Ashley enjoyed success in the groundbreaking Skye Brooks and Company at the Imperial Hotel. These artists were pushing performance in new directions; it was the perfect place for Ashley to be at this time.

Around this time, Ashley began to develop one of his most precious talents – innovation in his creative vision and drive.

He joined the second incarnation of the avant-garde Scary Fairies with Pat Gently and Maude Boate. Winning the Most Popular Showcast of 1992, their night at the Albury Hotel packed the place for years.

Together with his creative partner Maude Boate, Ashley morphed from the Fairies to the breakthrough show Galaxy at DCM in 1996. This was the hottest ticket in town, winning a total of five DIVA Awards: Most Popular Showcast and Show of the Year in 1996 and 1997. It is the only show to win that Award for consecutive years.

Ashley was on fire, showcasing his creative muscle by winning both Choreographer of the Year and Entertainer of the Year in 1997.

Such was Ashley’s star power, that in 1998 he was chosen to lead the 20th anniversary Mardi Gras party show: I am what I am (version 2). In front of 150 drag queens and showgirls, the RHI packed to the rafters — the memory of this show is still cherished by the community.

At the dawn of a new millennium, Ashley’s innovative talent was about to shake up the Sydney scene again.

Ashley said that the scene at this time was heavily influenced by The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, with its impact clear in production shows throughout town. He wanted to do something of a pop concert aesthetic, with choreography, staging, sets, curtains, and styling.

Thus, DIVASTATED arrived in 2002.

You may have heard of the expression ‘millennium drag’: well, this is where it originated. Ashley hired DIVA Entertainer of the Year 2001 Vanity (then Vanity Faire) and DIVA Rising Star 2002 Courtney Act to join him as the drag cast. He also found two young male dancers who were doing exciting work at the Venus Room, Simon Drew and Matt Eaton. In a stroke of genius, he added Mamma Shirl to cap off the perfect cast, to turn his concept into reality.

DIVASTATED won the DIVA for Most Popular Showcast and Outstanding DIVA Moment in 2003, and in 2004, Ashley won the DIVA for Choreographer of the Year.

DIVASTATED staged four shows, Divastated, Icons, Metamorphosis, and Next Genderration over several years at the Midnight Shift. Friday night clubbers would come especially to see these shows, and the atmosphere was electric.

Ashley spread his wings and spent ten years in Europe and the UK where he gave them a taste of the Sydney production show. He had great success at the Ministry of Sound in Barcelona and Beyond and Matinee in London.

In his latest innovative chapter, Ashley is working in event production and costume design for film.

“Having a gender fluid career I feel that all of my work whether in the straight or gay scene is accredited to the creative freedom and tools that drag has provided,” Ashley said.

Congratulations to Ashley Swift on being the 2025 inductee into the DIVA Hall Of Fame!