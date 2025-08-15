2025 DIVA Awards: Voting Is Officially Open — Cast Your Vote Now!

Sound the glitter cannons, polish your rhinestones, and pop the champagne – it’s finally here. Voting for the 2025 Drag Industry Variety Awards — best known as the DIVA Awards — is now officially open, and the power to decide who takes home the crowns for Sydney’s best drag & LGBTQ+ nightlife is in your hands.

The DIVA Awards have long been the beating, rhinestone-encrusted heart of our drag community – a night where feathers, sequins, wigs and pure queer excellence come together in an explosion of celebration. And this year’s ceremony is promising to be bigger, louder, and more fabulous than ever.

This year the DIVA Awards will be compèred by the reigning Entertainer of the Year, and the only winner of both DIVA Rising Star and Entertainer of the Year in the same year in 2016 — the stunning Hannah Conda!

From show-stopping drag queens and kings, to DJs, hosts, performers and community heroes, the DIVA Awards celebrate the trailblazers who’ve kept our queer culture loud, proud, and utterly unmissable. Whether you’ve been front row at every show, spotted your favourite queen turning it out on Oxford Street, or danced ‘til sunrise in a queer venue which understands you on a spiritual level, now’s your moment to give them all the recognition they deserve.

Voting opens today Friday 15 August 2025 at midday, and will remain open to 12pm on Thursday 18 September 2025.

The process is gloriously simple:

Head to the official DIVA Awards voting page, hosted exclusively on Star Observer Select your favourites across the categories (yes, you will agonise over some of these choices – we all do). This year, the public vote categories are: Sydney’s Favourite DJ, Sydney’s Favourite Male Performer, Sydney’s Favourite Venue, Sydney’s Favourite Drag Hostess, Sydney’s Favourite Pub Event, Sydney’s Favourite Drag Show, and Sydney’s Favourite Drag Artist. Hit submit and bask in the knowledge that you’ve helped shape Sydney’s illustrious drag & entertainment history

So rally your friends, get your votes in, and mark your calendars for the glitter-soaked main event. If you wish to attend and witness Sydney drag’s night of nights, you can buy your tickets at divaawards.com.au.

HEAD HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE 2025 DIVA AWARDS