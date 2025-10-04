Elon Musk Calls For Netflix Boycott With Anti Trans Campaign

Controversial billionaire and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk had launched and extraordinary attack on the streaming giant Netflix.

After targeting the platform over one program, which ended years ago, Musk has continued to call for a boycott.

Now he has targeted other shows for their inclusion and support of transgender characters.

Elon Musk calls for Netflix Boycott

What originally began as a campaign against one show on Netflix by Elon Musk has now escalated as he continues on an anti trans and anti “woke” campaign online.

It seems the Netflix show Dead End: Paranormal Park first drew the ire of Musk for their inclusion of trans characters.

Set in a paranormal theme park the show features the lead character of Barney who is a seventeen year old jewish gay trans man, Barney is also joined by Norma who is a 17 year old autistic and bisexual Pakistani American girl.

This was enough to cause outrage for Musk who began posting on X calling for the cancellation of the show and urging his 227 million followers to boycott Netflix following outcry from groups like Libs Of TikTok and Gays Against Groomers.

The group said that the program was targeted at viewers aged 7 and up and that it “pushes trans ideology,” despite the fact that Dead End: Paranormal Park was cancelled after two seasons back in 2022 they were still using this as grounds to boycott Netflix, with Musk sharing their posts on X.

🚨 If you haven’t cancelled @netflix yet, use this as your justification: “Dead End: Paranormal Park” is targeted for ages 7+, which pushes trans ideology. See for yourself! pic.twitter.com/D4rREAuhf2 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) September 30, 2025

Musk even went so far as to label the creator of the show, Hamish Steele as a “groomer” in response to another post.

He’s a groomer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

Musk has now called on his followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions as he continues to post content boycotting the platform and mocking the transgender community.

Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids https://t.co/uPcGiURaCp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025

Funniest thread I’ve seen in a while 🤣🤣 https://t.co/RzAvOoh7Q7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2025

However now Elon Musk has drawn more shows into the crosshairs as he targets other programs with inclusive trans positive content on Netflix.

Musk and his supporters have also targeted CoComelon, a show that they claim “features interracial gay dads attempting to raise a baby as transgender who make the toddler dance for them in drag” based on the clip from the show below.

A Netflix show, CoComelon, features interracial gay dads attempting to raise a baby as transgender who make the toddler dance for them in drag. This is the woke version of Bacha Bazi. pic.twitter.com/Yv1vwgHSTl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 1, 2025

The Baby-Sitters Club has also become another target, with a clip from the program that shows a teenager educating hospital staff on the correct pronouns for a young trans person going viral.

HOLY SHIT. Show on @Netflix “The Baby-Sitters Club” pushes TRANSGENDERISM on KIDS, shames characters for “misgendering” and demands hospital staff refer to and treat a boy as a girl. INSANITY This show is rated for CHILDREN CANCEL NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/wEculUEgkM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

Strawberry Shortcake has also come under fire for trans representation in their program with Musk sharing comments that say it is “promoting transgender drag queens to CHILDREN” for their character “transberry.”

Netflix is grooming our children https://t.co/rv24CuddEv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2025

While there has been no official comment from Netflix in response to the campaign by Musk, it appears that it may have had already had an effect on the value of the company.

As of Friday Yahoo Finance are reporting that Netflix stocks have dropped 5% this week, which they have called the biggest weekly decline for the platform since April.