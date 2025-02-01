Help Support Melbourne’s LGBTQIA+ Bookshop Hares & Hyenas

For more than three decades, Hares & Hyenas has been an essential hub for LGBTQIA+ literature, art, and culture in Melbourne.

Since its inception in 1991, the beloved queer bookshop has provided a space where the community can find stories that reflect their lives and identities.

However, changes at the Victorian Pride Centre (VPC), where the bookshop is currently located, have led to significant challenges, prompting a heartfelt call for support.

Hares & Hyenas Need Community Support

As a dedicated LGBTQ+ bookshop in Melbourne, Hares & Hyenas has played a vital role in fostering community connection and expression.

From its early days in Prahran and later Fitzroy, the store has always been more than a place to buy books it has been a cultural institution and safe space for many.

Now, nestled behind the grand staircase at the Pride Centre, the shop faces a new hurdle: decreased foot traffic due to the Centre’s reduced opening hours.

Taking to social media, co-owner Rowland and the team at Hares & Hyenas detailed their struggles:

“After an exciting first 18 months at the Victorian Pride Centre, Hares & Hyenas is experiencing a tough time. The number of people visiting the Centre has fallen, which has meant less sales for the shop.”

The closure of the Centre’s café on weekends and limited weekday hours have compounded the issue.

As a result, starting in 2025, the VPC has announced it will close on Sundays and public holidays to manage security costs and address lower visitation numbers.

While the VPC is actively working on plans to revitalise engagement, these changes present a significant challenge for the bookshop’s sustainability.

“Please consider buying a book or other items for yourself, or someone you love from Hares & Hyenas—online or in person. We Need Your Support.”

The response from the community was swift and overwhelming. Within just 24 hours, sales surged, demonstrating the deep love and appreciation for the bookshop’s presence.

The Victorian Pride Centre also encouraged support, stating:

“Hares & Hyenas has been a cornerstone of LGBTQIA+ literature, culture, and community connection for decades. We know how much it means to so many of us.”

Despite the challenges, the team at Hares & Hyenas remains resilient.

They’ve weathered storms before, including the COVID-19 lockdowns, and are once again adapting to new circumstances.

Their message is clear: this bookshop is more than a retail space, it’s a sanctuary for queer storytelling, representation, and history.

Now is the time for the community to support the business that has provided so much to them whether through purchasing a book, spreading the word, or visiting in person, every act of support helps ensure that Hares & Hyenas continues to provide this much needed service.