Auslan Interpreted Tour of the VictorianPride Centre

Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities are invited to join Midsumma’s AUSLAN-interpreted guided tour for a day of exploring and learning about the Victorian Pride Centre’s award-winning architecture.

Gain insights into its resident organisations, bookable spaces, and both previous and upcoming must-see events. The tour also offers the opportunity to wander the Pride Gallery exhibition and visit the Hares & Hyenas bookshop.

Spread the word and enjoy an enriching day out with your community!

Auslan Interpreted Tour of the Pride Centre

1 February 2025, 3pm

Victorian Pride Centre, St Kilda

Free to all