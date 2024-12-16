Auslan Interpreted Tour of the VictorianPride Centre

Melbourne Scene What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 16, 2024
Auslan Interpreted Tour of the VictorianPride Centre

Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities are invited to join Midsumma’s AUSLAN-interpreted guided tour for a day of exploring and learning about the Victorian Pride Centre’s award-winning architecture.

Gain insights into its resident organisations, bookable spaces, and both previous and upcoming must-see events. The tour also offers the opportunity to wander the Pride Gallery exhibition and visit the Hares & Hyenas bookshop.

Spread the word and enjoy an enriching day out with your community!

Auslan Interpreted Tour of the Pride Centre

1 February 2025, 3pm
Victorian Pride Centre, St Kilda

Free to all

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

HONŌUR
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

HONŌUR
Melbourne Scene What's on
Victoria’s Pride Street Party
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Victoria’s Pride Street Party
Melbourne Scene What's on
No Queer Left Behind Christmas Meetups
December 16, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

No Queer Left Behind Christmas Meetups
Melbourne Scene What's on
Midsumma Carnival 2025
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Midsumma Carnival 2025
Melbourne Scene What's on
NGV X Midsumma: Queer Stories
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

NGV X Midsumma: Queer Stories
Melbourne Scene What's on
Get A Queer Taste Of Dungeons & Dragons At The Twenty-Sided Tavern 
December 15, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Get A Queer Taste Of Dungeons & Dragons At The Twenty-Sided Tavern 
Entertainment Stage Sydney What's on