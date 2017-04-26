—

A memorial service has been held for the police officer and gay activist who was killed last week in Paris.

Xavier Jugelé was killed by a gunman at the Champ-Élysées in an attack that also wounded two other officers and a bystander.

Jugelé’s husband, Etienne Cardiles, has delivered an emotional eulogy at his memorial service.

Cardiles described the day that had begun normally, with the couple making plans for their future.

“I returned home that evening without you, with an extreme and profound pain, that maybe, one day, will weaken, I don’t know,” he said.

“I don’t feel hatred, Xavier, because it is not like you. Because it does not correspond to anything that made your heart beat, nor why you entered the police force.

“And tolerance, dialogue and patience were your strongest weapons.”

Cardiles spoke of his husband’s love of music and theatre, and his conviction in serving and supporting the community.

Jugelé has been remembered as a hero of the LGBTI community for his gay rights advocacy work.