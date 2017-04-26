A memorial service has been held for the police officer and gay activist who was killed last week in Paris.
Xavier Jugelé was killed by a gunman at the Champ-Élysées in an attack that also wounded two other officers and a bystander.
Cardiles described the day that had begun normally, with the couple making plans for their future.
“I returned home that evening without you, with an extreme and profound pain, that maybe, one day, will weaken, I don’t know,” he said.
“I don’t feel hatred, Xavier, because it is not like you. Because it does not correspond to anything that made your heart beat, nor why you entered the police force.
“And tolerance, dialogue and patience were your strongest weapons.”
Cardiles spoke of his husband’s love of music and theatre, and his conviction in serving and supporting the community.
Jugelé has been remembered as a hero of the LGBTI community for his gay rights advocacy work.
An awfully sad story, but an important one. The old stereotype about gay folks not being tough is yet again put to bed by tales like this. Here in Australia the brave efforts of Tori Johnson at the Lindt Café siege even saw Rev Fred Nile tone down his anti-gay rhetoric. If ever there was an example of gay folks showing themselves to be just as important to our community as anyone could ever be it’s when dire situations like these occur. It also highlights how baseless anti-gay discrimination really is.