A sweet photo of a gay couple cuddling on a couch has taken out the Love in London charity photography contest.

The competition, which launched on Valentine’s Day, was a positive challenge for Londoners to depict love in an inspiring photo.

Selected entries are being displayed on billboards and public transport signs across the city this week.

The winning entry was from Scott Hamilton, a part-time teacher who is originally from Edinburgh but has been living in London since 2005.

His depiction of Love in London and his photo ‘Snuggles’ impressed all the judges with both its composition and style.

“This competition was a really beautiful idea,” said Hamilton.

“I love the thought of spreading some happiness and joy across London and I’m really privileged that the judges chose my entry, especially since this photo means a lot to me personally.

“I think it gives a great representation of love and comfort, since the shot was taken quite naturally when we were both at home on the couch, it just felt right.

“Photography is a passion of mine, so it’s really great to get this recognition, and I’m really looking forward to seeing my pictures shared with everyone across the capital.

“I hope that people get the same feeling of comfort and joy out of this picture that I have each time I see it.”

The competition, organised by dating app CLiKD, brought in hundreds of entries.

Prizes were donated by dozens of local companies, and the competition raised funds for charity PhotoVoice, whose mission is to support social change and give people a voice through photography.

“Congratulations to Scott, it is a beautiful photo and a worthy winner,” said PhotoVoice CEO Tom Elkins.

“This competition has been a fantastic opportunity for photographers to tell their stories about what makes London so special for them.

“The images submitted have been moving, beautiful, thoughtful, and have shown how rich and varied culture London has.”