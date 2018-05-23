—

A top Vatican cardinal has called homophobia an invention and claimed that it doesn’t exist.

In a recent interview with Costanza Miriano, German Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller said that the concept of homophobia had been created by LGBTI rights advocates in an effort to dominate the minds of others.

“Homophobia simply does not exist,” he said.

“It is clearly an invention, an instrument of totalitarian domination over the minds of others.

“The homosexual movement lacks scientific arguments and therefore they have built an ideology that seeks to dominate, seeking to construct their own reality.”

The cardinal added that today many priests lack the courage to speak out against the ideologies of LGBTI rights advocates, to the point where some Catholic leaders participated in events on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

“Today some bishops do not have the courage to tell the truth and allow themselves to be intimidated,” he said.

“They do not understand that homophobia is a deception that serves to threaten the people.

“We Christians should not be afraid of threats – in the first centuries the followers of Christ were imprisoned or torn apart by beasts. Today people are torn apart by psycho-terrorism, taking advantage of their ignorance.”

It was reported earlier this week that Pope Francis recently told a young man that God made him gay and loves him as he is.

Juan Carlos Cruz spoke privately with the pope about having been abused by an official of the church in Chile when he was a child.

Cruz said they discussed his sexuality because bishops in Chile had attempted to depict him as a pervert who was lying about the abuse.

“He told me, ‘Juan Carlos, that you are gay does not matter. God made you like this and loves you like this and I don’t care. The pope loves you like this. You have to be happy with who you are,’” said Cruz.