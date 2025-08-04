Laverne Cox Makes History With First Ever Trans Family Feud Team

Laverne Cox and a team of iconic trans women have made history on Celebrity Family Feud in America this week.

Team Laverne, comprised of Laverne Cox, TS Madison, Mila Jam, Joslyn De Freece, and Drag Race Alumni Miss Peppermint competed to raise money for charity.

And they delivered a night of hilarious entertainment in the process.

Laverne Cox Leads Iconic Team Of Trans Women

After eleven seasons of the iconic ABC show, Laverne Cox and her team made television history on the program this week.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, Laverne and her team competed against Team Diplo, comprised of a team of television stars, lead by DJ Diplo.

The iconic team of trans women competed on the program for a change to win $25,000 to go towards the TS Madison Starter House, a reentry support program created in partnership with NAESM, the National AIDS Education & Services for Minorities, designed to assist black transgender women who have previously been incarcerated.

Despite the serious nature of their fundraising goals the team were out to have plenty of fun on the night.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Judge TS Madison and Orange Is The New Black Star Laverne Cox had an iconic moment with host Steve Harvey, leaving him lost for words.

“Of course, I take it short or long” TS told Steve when asked about shortening her name “We’re free-balling today, all day!” she said to laughter from her team mates and the audience.

“I don’t think @familyfeudabc will ever be the same” Laverne Cox wrote on Instagram after the episode.

“What an honor and pleasure it was to bring my girls along with me to entertain in only the way we can and raise money for the TS Madison Starter House!”

“We are all beautiful trans women and all different, individuals free in our own various and distinct ways. Don’t assume. Get to know us as individuals.”

“I love my girls. Trans is so beautiful and necessary.”

Unfortunately Team Laverne failed to reach the final fast money round with Team Diplo taking home the $25,000 prize.

You can catch some of the best bits from the episode below.