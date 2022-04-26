—

The first trailer for the Disney Plus film, Fire Island, has been released.

The movie is a modernised gay take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Staring Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Fire Island is a romantic comedy about two gay friends who go on holiday to the famous queer destination on the southern coast of Long Island, New York.

Surprise Cameos

According to Booster, there are plenty of unannounced cast members that make surprise cameos in the film.

One such cameo is Miss Peppermint from RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine.

Pack your bags, this vacation is about to be ICONIC. Thrilled to reveal the poster for @FireIslandMovie, a soon-to-be legendary queer summer rom-com that features special cameo from yours truly!✨ 🎬 Premiering *only* on @Hulu JUNE 3!#FireIslandMovie pic.twitter.com/bODepb41f5 — Miss Peppermint. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER (@Peppermint247) April 25, 2022

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Booster talked about what he hopes people will take away from Fire Island, saying, “I want people — especially gay men, especially queer people — to walk away from the movie happy that they’re gay.

“I think that there are so many movies about the gay experience that are fraught with people who are unsure if they’re happy being gay or struggling with coming out… I want people to come away from this movie feeling the joy of our experiences and that it’s not all tragic. There are many of us out here living our lives joyfully.”

Fire Island will premiere on Disney Plus in June.