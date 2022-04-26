The first trailer for the Disney Plus film, Fire Island, has been released. 

The movie is a modernised gay take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Staring Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Fire Island is a romantic comedy about two gay friends who go on holiday to the famous queer destination on the southern coast of Long Island, New York.

Advertisement
The film was written by Booster and also features comedian Margaret Cho, James Scully (Heathers), and Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder).

Surprise Cameos

According to Booster, there are plenty of unannounced cast members that make surprise  cameos in the film. 

One such cameo is Miss Peppermint from RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine.

Advertisement
Peppermint plugged the film on Twitter and announced they would be making a cameo, tweeting, “Pack your bags, this vacation is about to be ICONIC. Thrilled to reveal the poster for [Fire Island], a soon-to-be legendary queer summer rom-com that features special cameo from yours truly!”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Booster talked about what he hopes people will take away from Fire Island, saying, “I want people — especially gay men, especially queer people — to walk away from the movie happy that they’re gay.

Bowen Yang, Tomas Matos, Matt Rogers, Torian Miller, Joel Kim Booster, and Margaret Cho in ‘Fire Island’.

“I think that there are so many movies about the gay experience that are fraught with people who are unsure if they’re happy being gay or struggling with coming out… I want people to come away from this movie feeling the joy of our experiences and that it’s not all tragic. There are many of us out here living our lives joyfully.”

James Scully, Nick Adams, and Conrad Ricamora in ‘Fire Island’.

Fire Island will premiere on Disney Plus in June. 

© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.