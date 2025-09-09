Lush Creates Trans Flag Bath Bomb With 75% Of Profits Going To TransHub

Lush Cosmetics has teamed up with TransHub to launch a new product that directly supports transgender and gender diverse people across Australia.

75 per cent of profits from Lush’s Liberation Bath Bomb will go to TransHub — which is operated by ACON — to assist in funding its work providing gender affirmation and health resources nationwide.

The team up is in direct response to the Queensland government’s recent rollback of access to gender-affirming healthcare for new patients under 18 years of age.

The limited-edition bath bomb, which can be purchased from 10 September, is modelled after the colours of the trans flag and fizzes into blue, pink and white. Retailing at $12, the product is intended as both a fundraiser and a visible symbol of allyship.

“Trans and gender diverse people have existed in every town, city and country since before recorded history. Initiatives like this remind us that trans and gender diverse people are valued members of our community and that we have their back,” said Michael Woodhouse, CEO of ACON.

“With the support of proud allies like Lush, TransHub will be able to keep providing vital information people need to live authentically and thrive. Empowering trans and gender diverse people with knowledge, support, and resources, strengthens health and wellbeing, and saves lives.”

Jessielee Pearce, the Advocacy and Activism Executive at Lush Cosmetics, said the partnership was about challenging harmful narratives.

“We cannot stand by while harmful misinformation about the trans and gender-diverse community goes unchallenged. As a company built on campaigning for the things we care about the most, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a platform for truth, education, and empathy,” said Pearce.

“The most authentic voices in this conversation are those with lived experience, which is why we are honoured to uplift the essential work of TransHub. Their expertise and advocacy are crucial in creating a safer, more inclusive Australia for all. This is a fight to ensure gender-diverse people are free from violence, have the right to self-determination of their gender identity, and have equal access to public life, to ultimately end discrimination based on gender identity and expression in Australia.”

Queensland government pauses gender-affirming care

The partnership comes in response to the Queensland government’s announcement to pause access to gender-affirming care for any new patients under 18.

The decision sparked widespread concern from health experts and LGBTQIA+ advocates, who warned that delaying care risks serious mental health consequences for young trans people. The move has been described by critics as discriminatory and harmful, further compounding barriers that already exist in accessing gender-affirming healthcare.

Since this announcement, there have been rallies and protests, including outside the QLD Health Minister’s office, and a mother of a trans teenager launched legal action in the Supreme Court, claiming the Queensland Government acted unlawfully when it suspended public access to hormone treatments across the state.

Supporting trans health and rights

Since its establishment in 1995, Lush has been known for its activism in human, environmental and animal rights. The company have also run multiple campaigns supporting LGBTQIA+ communities, and produced resources such as its ‘How to be a trans ally’ guide. This new collaboration deepens that work by directly funding frontline resources.

The Liberation Bath Bomb can be purchased in Lush stores across Australia and online from Wednesday, 10 September.