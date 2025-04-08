Madonna And Elton John Announce They’ve Finally Buried The Hatchet

Two of the biggest stars in music have announced they have finally ended one of the biggest rivalries with Madonna and Elton John putting their feud to rest.

The pair have long been known for the public with rift over the years.

Now it seems that is now more.

Madonna and Elton John “A Healing Moment”

It’s not 100% clear where the public rift between Elton John and Madonna began or why it did.

However some of the earliest indications of a feud started back in the early 2000’s when Elton John made public comments about Madonna’s James Bond theme song, Die Another Day.

During an interview he called the song “the worst Bond tune ever” starting a war of words between the two that spanned decades.

Over the years there have been several public comments, including Elton accusing her of lip syncing.

He even went so far as to say “she looks like a f—ing fairground stripper” during an interview with Sunday Night on Channel 7 in Australia.

But all that seems to be behind the pair now after Madonna reached out to Elton John this week, posting a photo of the pair together online.

“I went to see @eltonjohn perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW” she posted on Instagram.

“I remembered when I was in high school- I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.”

“Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by.”

“In fact, it was essential.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

She then addressed the ongoing feud between the two, which she revealed they have now put to bed.

“Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist” she wrote.

“I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go.”

“I needed to go backstage and confront him.”

“When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, “Forgive Me” and the wall between us fell down.”

“Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging.”

“Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate.”

“It was like everything came full circle!!”

“And you can tell everybody , This is Your Song……….”

In response Elton John shared the post by Madonna with a simple message writing “A healing moment, @madonna” accompanied by a love heart.