THE Turnbull Government’s bill for a plebiscite on marriage equality has passed the House of Represenatives with a vote of 76 to 67.

The bill for the proposed February 11 vote will now head to the Senate, where it will face firm opposition from Labor, the Greens, Derryn Hinch, Nick Xenophon and his fellow senators.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten had earlier put forward an amendment to stop the plebiscite and move for an free vote in parliament, but lost the vote 75 to 68.

Senate resumes on November 7.