THE Turnbull Government’s bill for a plebiscite on marriage equality has passed the House of Represenatives with a vote of 76 to 67.
Opposition leader Bill Shorten had earlier put forward an amendment to stop the plebiscite and move for an free vote in parliament, but lost the vote 75 to 68.
Senate resumes on November 7.
So the vote was 76 to 67!
Who voted Yes?
Who voted No?
Who was absent?
And who abstained from voting?
I want a list of names, so we can name and shame them all!