Melbourne Victory Supporters Boycott A-League Pride Round Match Against Adelaide

A faction of Melbourne Victory supporters have staged a boycott of the A-League Pride Cup double-header against Adelaide United this weekend, highlighting the ongoing resistance to LGBTQIA+ inclusion in football.

The match, part of the broader Pride Round initiative, was meant to celebrate diversity and create a welcoming environment for all players and fans. The Pride Cup saw the A-League Men’s and A-League Women’s sides take to the pitch, with Victory’s women’s side winning over Adelaide United 2 – 1, and the men’s side winning 5 – 3.

Those involved in the boycott of the league’s Pride Round are known to be part of Melbourne Victory’s North Terrace supporters group. They boycotted the Pride Cup round, and instead travelled to Shepparton to watch a National Premier Leagues Victoria match against Green Gully.

While there, they unfurled banners sporting ‘No Politics’, reinforcing their stance against what they perceive as political messaging in sport.

Melbourne Victory’s coach, Arthur Diles, downplayed the boycott and reaffirmed his support for the Pride Round. “It’s a game that represents what football is about – and it’s for everybody,” he stated. When asked about the absence of the boycotting fans, he remarked, “I didn’t really notice it because we still had big numbers behind both ends of the goals”.

“In the end, it’s a pride round this week and it’s a game that represents what football is about — and it’s for everybody,” said Diles. “In the end, it was a football match. It had that associated with it, which is great. We’ve got to accept everybody from all walks of life. In the end, we had a great crowd there tonight. We had our actives behind both ends, who were fantastic again.

“Adelaide came with some good numbers as well, which proved that it’s a derby. Fair play to their fans that turned up as well, it made it a really good atmosphere as well. So, in the end, it’s a great night.”

However, some fans have expressed their disappointment online that Melbourne Victory’s men’s team did not wear Pride round jerseys with rainbow numbers, like the women’s team did.

Adelaide United progressive on LGBTQIA+ visibility – Melbourne not so much

Adelaide United has been at the forefront of LGBTQIA+ inclusion, largely due to midfielder Josh Cavallo, who became the first active professional male footballer in the world to come out as gay in 2021.

While the LGBTQIA+ community widely celebrated Cavallo coming out, the footballer has also endured significant homophobic abuse.

This includes receiving homophobic abuse from Melbourne Victory supporters during a match in 2022, which led to the team being fined $5,000, with the money being directed towards LGBTQIA+ awareness programs in football.

Cavallo has remained a strong advocate for inclusion despite ongoing challenges. He continues to use his platform to promote acceptance in football, and Adelaide United has stood firmly behind him.

The Melbourne Victory North Terrace group boycott has drawn criticism from other Victory supporters, as well as the wider football community, with many seeing the actions of North Terrace as a reflection of the broader struggles in making the sport truly inclusive.

hang on … is this because of Pride Round? They’d deadset rather withdraw their support for their club than celebrate diversity? Into the fucking sea #MVCvADL — turnip of patriots (@WylymSkynyrd) March 29, 2025

Melbourne Victory are a homophobic club with homophobic fans. No pride jersey. Lowest crowd of the season for the Pride Match. Disgraceful and insulting. Congratulations to @AdelaideUnited for taking steps to create a more inclusive and welcoming football culture.#MVCvADL — Jack M (@alwayscallj) March 29, 2025

No matter how much the North Terrace rebirths itself, they still manage to highlight what a bunch of juvenile flogs they are. A stain on the club. #MVCvADL — Karl (@Karlos_W12) March 29, 2025

The fact that the NT leadership aren’t here is one thing The fact that they went to Shepparton for the NPL game, a 2-3 hour drive away, with all the banners and other banners spouting “No Politics” is another Get in the bin. The lot of them. Absolutely pathetic areas#MVCvADL — Nathan Jones (@jonzey0) March 29, 2025

Another fans took to Reddit to share, “[North Terrace have] done this every pride round… I recall last time Victory hosted pride round some NT fans booing after the preshow entertainment said “trans rights matter”.”

“I used to try to back the NT but if that’s why they’re protesting, then they can do one. They don’t represent my club,” said another.

While the Pride Cup symbolises progress, incidents like this boycott underscore the need for ongoing education and dialogue to ensure football is a safe and welcoming space for everyone.