Crowds gathered for the Yes announcement in Prince Alfred Park. Image: Ann-Marie Calilhanna.

Following last weekend’s Sydney rally against anti-discrimination law exemptions for religious organisations, most other Australian capital cities are set to host their own protests.

Thousands of protesters are expected to attend these rallies throughout the rest of August as the Morrison Government prepares its so-called religious freedom and religious discrimination bills.

The proposed legal changes could see organisations owned by religious groups, such as schools, hospitals and aged care facilities, have a right enshrined under federal law to legally expel students and fire staff on the grounds of sexual orientation, trans status or marital status.

A bill in relation to the proposed exemptions was expected to be passed by last month, but opposition from the LGBTQI community has led to delays.

Saturday’s rally in Sydney, organised by Community Action Against Homophobia, drew hundreds of protesters calling on the federal government to scrap religious exemptions from anti-discrimination laws.

“All this is nothing more than a bitter and vicious conservative minority attempting to roll back progress after our community’s smashing victory for equality in 2017,” organisers said.

“Discrimination cannot be tolerated under the guise of religious belief or any other basis.”

Similar events will be held in other Australian cities later this month.

In Brisbane, protesters will gather at Queens Gardens next Saturday August 17 between 1-3pm.

Speakers will include veteran LGBTQI activist Shelley Argent, who is a PFLAG Australia spokesperson, former Queensland Senior Australian of the Year, and author of the recently published book Just a Mum.

A Perth rally will be held at Forrest Place from 12pm on Saturday August 24.

Canberra will hold a protest at Garema Place from 11am on Saturday August 31.

Also on Saturday August 31, a Melbourne rally will be held at the State Library of Victoria on Saturday August 31 between 1-4pm.

Ahead of the Melbourne rally, a working bee to create banners and placards will be held this Sunday afternoon from 1-4pm at the Victorian Trades Hall.

Anyone wishing to attend the rallies can register their interest via above the Facebook links, or just show up on the day.