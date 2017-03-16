—

A letter has been penned by the chief executives from some of Australia’s biggest companies urging Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to legislate marriage equality, according to recent reports.

In a report by The Australian, the letter will be sent to Turnbull before parliament resumes next week and will ask him to pass same-sex and gender marriage so that the government is able to continue focusing on the economy.

The 20 signees include leaders from companies such as Telstra, Qantas, and Apple, along with legal teams, accountancy firms, and sporting bodies.

The draft letter suggests customers are becoming more selective and tend to opt for products and services from companies that better represent their values.

“Enabling love, committed couples to be married, regardless of their sexual orientation, will contribute to a stronger economy and a more inclusive Australia,” it allegedly reads.

The letter suggests that employees, business, and customers would benefit from same-sex and gender marriage being legalised.

“[Consumers] are becoming more discerning and are selecting products and services from companies that better represent their values,” it reads.

It also says the move would help to position Australia as having a more inclusive reputation which would help “attract international talent and foreign investment.”

After Turnbull’s proposed marriage equality plebiscite was rejected by the Senate, his position was that the issue would be shelved in this term of parliament.

The ANZ and Commonwealth banks, SBS and Telstra, Apple and IBM, Lendlease, AGL Energy, the Business Council of Australia, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Wesfarmers chief executives are listed on the letter asking Turnbull to abandon his plebiscite policy.