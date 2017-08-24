—

Huge international stars like Ellen DeGeneres and Miley Cyrus have added to the last minute push to encourage Australians to enrol to vote or update their details in advance of the marriage equality postal survey.

With the midnight deadline looming, Ellen, Stephen Fry and Meghan Trainor have all taken to social media to make sure Aussies receive their ballot in the mail.

Trainor voiced her support after a fan sent her a screenshot of her image being used to support a “No” vote, making use of lyrics from her song ‘No’.

“I SUPPORT MARRIAGE EQUALITY!”

“Someone in Australia is illegally using my picture for a campaign against marriage equality. So wrong. Not okay,” the singer tweeted.

Trainor also re-grammed an image on Instagram encouraging her fans to vote that was originally posted by Miley Cyrus.

👏🏻🌈💖❤️💛💚💙💜🌈👏🏻 VOTE YES FOR MARRIAGE EQUALITY. LOVE IS LOVE A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

I’ve said it before, Everyone should be able to love who they want. I support equality, period. 💖👬👭💖 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) August 23, 2017

Cyrus’ original post of the image garnered 113,000 likes.

Similarly, in a tweet garnering nearly 4,000 retweets and over 18,000 likes, DeGeneres said, “Australia, I love you. It’s time for marriage equality.”

Australia, I love you. It’s time for marriage equality. Make sure you’re enrolled to vote right now. https://t.co/O9XeCFljVq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 23, 2017

DeGeneres has famously been married to Aussie actress Portia de Rossi since 2008.

Though perhaps less connected to young audiences, Stephen Fry also voiced his support and reminded Australian fans to check their enrolment before the deadline.

The legendary comedian urged Australians to “support your # LGBTIQ friends, family & community” in a tweet this morning.

Earlier today Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, shared his own post and support for marriage equality.

The AEC released statistics indicating that nearly 55,000 people have enrolled since the survey was announced, with nearly 600,000 people updating their details.

If you haven’t yet enrolled so you can vote “yes”, it’s not too late to do so: head to aec.gov.au/enrol.

Australians living overseas or who don’t vote through regular means can go here for more info on how to ensure you can have your say.