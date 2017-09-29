Two young gay men have released a video speaking out against marriage equality for Australia.
The men, posting on YouTube channel Our Vote Our Voice, say that coming out as gay was easy, but ‘coming out’ as conservative was more difficult.
“Just because I’m against same-sex marriage—I’m gay, I’m not a homophobe.”
“You get attacked online,” says the other man, face blurred.
He says he has been accused of internalised homophobia.
The first man claims that the ‘no’ campaign has been “tremendously respectful” of LGBTI people.
Both say they agree with the arguments being made against marriage equality.
“Arguing for the traditional view of marriage… is not bigotry,” says the first man.
“If ordinary Australians saw these people who are pushing for same-sex marriage… they would be horrified. Most gay people would be horrified by these absolute radicals who want to tear the fabric of Australian society apart.
“They’re the ones using divisive rhetoric, calling people bigots and homophobes. I have not heard one anti-gay slur used by the ‘no’ campaign at all.
“Using the term ‘bigot’ in that situation is just appalling.”
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott tweeted his support for the video, posting, “It takes real guts to stand against the crowd. I was very proud to meet one of the gay students from QLD arguing strongly for family values.”
In a similar story, a gay couple who are also opposed to marriage equality drew criticism earlier this month after appearing on The 7:30 Report to discuss their views.
The two were concerned about the idea of a ‘slippery slope’ of further extending the right to marriage if it is granted to same-sex couples.
The marriage equality postal survey closes on November 7.
Of course there have always been gay conservatives. And while it’s uncommon there’s no point saying it’s wrong. What I don’t get though is why some conservatives feel they have to oppose marriage equality on conservative principal because that’s just crap.
David Cameron was the British Conservative PM who supported same sex marriage “not despite being Conservative but because I am Conservative”. Some conservatives have religious views which tell them that God hates gays and they oppose gay rights on that basis, but the guys in this article don’t seem to be in that particular conservative mould, they don’t seem to be calling for the recriminalisation of homosexuality like some of their conservative counterparts. Even Donald Trump, who opposed marriage equality as a candidate has now ruled it “settled law” he won’t be changing.
So “we oppose marriage equality because we’re conservative” is bullshit. Same sex marriage is a feature of modern judeo-christian nations, irrespective of the political stripe of their ruling party.
Why do these Conservatives reject this feature of living in a modern judeo-christian country, when they are so keen to lecture the rest of us about our judeo-christian heritage whenever it suits them (Tony Abbott, I’m looking at you).
The guys in this article have an argument which doesn’t stack up and in the absence of anything else this is just a contrarian publicity-seeking stunt, much like we see from anti-vaxxers or Alex-Jonesesque conspiracy nuts.