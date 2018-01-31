—

Greens senator Janet Rice has written to the Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop over Indonesia’s ongoing abuse of LGBTI people, urging her to take action.

The latest news from Indonesia is that authorities have rounded up trans women, forcibly cut their hair and forced them to wear male clothing, SBS News has reported.

Indonesian police said the women would be detained and “trained” to present in a masculine way.

The country continues to flog men for homosexuality in the province of Aceh, though these corporal punishments are reportedly no longer administered publicly due to international outrage.

Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman spoke out in parliament in May against Indonesia’s treatment of LGBTI people, particularly the public floggings.

Last year a gay sauna in the capital of Jakarta was raided, with over 100 men arrested.

Senator Rice took to social media to condemn the latest news of state abuse against trans women.

“This is appalling,” she tweeted.

“The Australian government must let our Indonesian neighbours know in no uncertain terms that this is an outrageous violation of human rights and must stop.”

In her letter to Julie Bishop, Rice called for Australia to “promote and protect human rights” in Indonesia.

“The situation is Aceh province is particularly concerning,” she wrote.

“Recent reports from Aceh outline growing incidents of control, conversion therapy and assault of transgender women in a place where LGBT people are already at heightened risk of harm at the hands of local authorities.

“I also have grave concerns that the Indonesian government intends to change federal law to criminalise sexual activity between two people of the same sex.”

She called Indonesia’s treatment of LGBTI people a violation of rights and implored Bishop to take action.

“I urge you to ensure these concerns are raised with the Indonesian Ambassador in Australia as a matter of urgency,” she wrote.

Homosexuality is not currently illegal in most of the majority-Muslim country, except in Aceh.

Reports continue of poor treatment of LGBTI people by authorities throughout Indonesia.

