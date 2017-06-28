Positive Life is researching what people living with HIV in NSW, their partners, friends, and family think about starting treatment immediately for HIV.
Currently, beginning HIV medication takes a number of weeks, while an immediate start means a HIV-positive person would begin treatment on the day of diagnosis.
Like any other infectious disease you would be able to begin treatments on a ‘starter-pack’ of HIV medication, immediately control the virus, and reduce the risk of passing HIV to others.
To have your say about immediate HIV treatment, please visit:
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment