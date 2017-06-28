—

Positive Life is researching what people living with HIV in NSW, their partners, friends, and family think about starting treatment immediately for HIV.

Currently, beginning HIV medication takes a number of weeks, while an immediate start means a HIV-positive person would begin treatment on the day of diagnosis.

Like any other infectious disease you would be able to begin treatments on a ‘starter-pack’ of HIV medication, immediately control the virus, and reduce the risk of passing HIV to others.

To have your say about immediate HIV treatment, please visit:

http://bit.ly/HIVTreatment