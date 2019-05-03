—

Stage sensation Catherine Alcorn is gearing up to mesmerise audiences in her hilarious portrayal of Bette Midler in The Divine Miss Bette.

The one-night-only performance will see Alcorn channel the People’s Diva in a thoroughly rapturous performance.

Fresh from her sold-out USA and Sydney Opera House debuts and hailed by critics as “uplifting and life affirming”, Alcorn has been thrilling audiences all over the world with her magnificent voice and razor sharp wit.

Featuring an electrifying live band, The Divine Miss Bette will see Alcorn take audiences on a thrilling roller coaster ride back to the Palace Theatre in New York, 1973.

She will belt out plenty of the diva’s early classics including Stay With Me Baby, You’re Moving Out Today, The Rose, Wind Beneath My Wings, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, and In The Mood.

The Divine Miss Bette will run for one night only on Friday 10 May at the Riverside Theatre. For more information or to buy tickets, visit: riversideparramatta.com.au/show/the-divine-miss-bette