—

Officeworks is the first printing company to publicly commit to not printing hate speech in the lead up to the marriage equality vote.

Asked on Twitter if it did or would have printed the ‘stop the fags’ posters that appeared recently in Sydney and Melbourne, Officeworks responded that such a poster would breach their terms.

Officeworks’ terms and conditions prohibit the printing of material that “is unlawful, threatening, abusive, defamatory, invasive of privacy, vulgar, obscene, profane or which may harass or cause distress or inconvenience to, or incite hatred of, any person”.

Twitter users have congratulated Officeworks for taking a stand against homophobic hate speech.

Voters have only today to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the upcoming postal poll for marriage equality.

Officeworks the first printing company to publicly commit to not printing Hate Speech a big thank you from the community#marriageequality pic.twitter.com/7p2MVjaw2h — Sleeping Giants Oz (@slpng_giants_oz) August 23, 2017

Good for you Officeworks https://t.co/AXvlAqbNT6 — Integrity Calling (@IntegrityCalls) August 24, 2017