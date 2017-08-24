Officeworks is the first printing company to publicly commit to not printing hate speech in the lead up to the marriage equality vote.
Officeworks’ terms and conditions prohibit the printing of material that “is unlawful, threatening, abusive, defamatory, invasive of privacy, vulgar, obscene, profane or which may harass or cause distress or inconvenience to, or incite hatred of, any person”.
Twitter users have congratulated Officeworks for taking a stand against homophobic hate speech.
Voters have only today to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the upcoming postal poll for marriage equality.
Officeworks the first printing company to publicly commit to not printing Hate Speech a big thank you from the community#marriageequality pic.twitter.com/7p2MVjaw2h
— Sleeping Giants Oz (@slpng_giants_oz) August 23, 2017
.@Officeworks, Thank you for your principled stand against printing any offensive material during the #plebiscite.#MarriageEquality #auspol pic.twitter.com/ltv1OeQ7qk
— Peter Murphy (@PeterWMurphy1) August 24, 2017
Good for you Officeworks https://t.co/AXvlAqbNT6
— Integrity Calling (@IntegrityCalls) August 24, 2017
