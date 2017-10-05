—

A bizarre and explicit anti­–marriage equality banner has been unfurled over the M1 highway at Springwood in Brisbane’s south.

Featuring crude drawings of genitals engaged in comically childish depictions of gay sex, the banner read, “Only the Illuminati, Jewish media, sell-out government, and homosexuals want gay marriage. Wake up sheeple.”

A police spokesperson said they had not received any complaints about the sign, according to News.com.au

Dr Dvir Abramovich of the Anti-Defamation Commission condemned the sign’s anti-gay and anti-Jewish message.

“Once again, we see cowardly messages of hate being displayed that are aimed at intimidating and maligning the LGBTI community,” he said.

“It is also disturbing that the sign peddles anti-Semitic rhetoric and lies. Sadly, since the debate about marriage equality began, we have seen a significant uptick in incidences of vandalism by white supremacists and bigots, and it is therefore critical that we all pledge to rebuke prejudice and to promote harmony in our nation.

“This is the time to stand up for the values of respect and tolerance, and to condemn these vile expressions of bigotry.”

The marriage survey closes on November 7. The Australian Bureau of Statistics recommends voters return their ballots by October 27 to ensure they are counted.