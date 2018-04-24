—

Police have not yet laid charges against the assailant who allegedly beat a gay man unconscious in Mackay last weekend.

Bradley Skinner was attacked while eating dinner with his sister and a friend at a restaurant, by a passerby who called him a “faggot”, according to The Daily Mercury.

“This guy walked past, and we were all laughing and having a good time about to go home,” he said.

“And he called me a faggot.

“I just ignore it because I’m used to that stuff, but my sister doesn’t take too kindly to it so she got up and said ‘what the hell’.

“He ended up hitting her in the face… and it all went on from there and he got out this chain and started whacking me with it.”

Skinner, who said he has been bashed twice before for being gay, was taken to Mackay Base Hospital by ambulance.

“He just kept hitting him until he was knocked out,” said his sister Amanda.

“I tried to rip him away from my brother but it didn’t work. I thought he was dead, he was just laying there, there was blood coming out of his head.

“It was horrible to see your brother laying there.”

Skinner sustained injuries to his head, arm and leg.

“They thought I might have brain damage but they’ve ruled it down to vertigo for now,” he said.

“It’s just sad that someone would try to wreck someone else’s night, me being gay in this town I get it a lot, so I’m used to getting name called.”

Queensland Police confirmed they were called to an incident on Rosewood Drive around 9 pm on April 15.

The other person involved has been identified as a Shoal Point man aged in his 20s, but no charges have been laid.

A police spokesperson told Star Observer that an active investigation is continuing into the alleged attack.

Police are calling for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.