A new website has been launched to help sexual and gender diverse job seekers find employers that are committed to accepting and celebrating diversity, in what is set to be a first for Australian workplace inclusion.

The Pride in Diversity initiative is called LGBTI Inclusive Employers and involves an online platform showcasing organisations active in LGBTI workplace inclusion.

The website will also help to provide greater visibility for employers in regard to LGBTI workplace inclusion and will significantly increase the awareness for job seekers of an employer’s inclusive workplace practices.

President of ACON Justin Koonin said the launch was an important step towards equal treatment and respect for all LGBTI employees in Australia.

“Our website is a valuable platform for showcasing the work being done by Australian employers for LGBTI workplace inclusion, particularly for employees who wish to bring their true, authentic selves to work,” he said.

“Inclusion within the website is a key point of differentiation for employers and a key area of focus for LGBTI job seekers and allies.

“We know that when seeking employment, a respectful and inclusive culture is high on the agenda, regardless of whether or not someone is out at work.”

Senior Program Manager for Pride in Diversity, Ross Wetherbee, said the team was pleased to provide the opportunity to its members.

“We’re pleased to provide the opportunity to the organisations active in LGBTI workplace inclusion the ability to showcase their workplace culture to prospective candidates,” he said.

“For LGBTI job seekers and their allies the LGBTI Inclusive Employers platform is an invaluable resource to support them in finding employers who not only support LGBTI inclusion, but are actively working to strengthen their workplace in this regard.”

Pride in Diversity is an employer support program for workplace inclusion from NSW’s leading LGBTI health organisation ACON.

To access the website visit: www.inclusiveemployers.com.au