Go Red For World AIDS Day With ACON’s Red Ribbon Appeal

ACON is calling on people across the state to host or support a Red Ribbon Fundraiser for World AIDS Day, helping to end HIV transmissions, challenge stigma, and support people living with HIV.

ACON’s annual fundraising campaign, the Red Ribbon Appeal, runs through the rest of November in the lead up to World AIDS Day on 1 December, bringing people together over morning teas, trivia nights, bake sales, film screenings to raise funds for those living with HIV.

The money raised goes on to support community programs that promote HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care across NSW, while also strengthening the community connections that have always been central to ending HIV transmissions and supporting people living with it.

ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse said the Red Ribbon Appeal is a powerful expression of community solidarity and commitment.

“Every year, the Red Ribbon Appeal reminds us that community action drives progress. The funds raised help us reach more people with community programs that provide access to vital information and support,” he said.

“We have the tools to prevent new HIV transmissions, but we must make sure that everyone has access to them.”

Making sure no one gets left behind

Although HIV diagnoses across the state have dropped, and Australia remains on track to virtually eliminate the disease by 2030, there are still people who manage to slip through the cracks.

“The theme of this year’s World AIDS Day is all about ensuring no one gets left behind,” said Woodhouse. “Your support for the Red Ribbon Appeal will help us ensure HIV prevent, testing and treatment messages, program and services are reaching everyone in our communities.

“World AIDS Day is a reminder about the importance of continuing the journey together, raising awareness, and ensuring that everyone living with HIV feels seen, supported, and respected.”

A range of resources to help supporters host events and fundraisers, along with merchandise such as red ribbons and business packs, are available on the Red Ribbon website.

“By getting involved, you’re helping to fund essential community-building programs, promote testing and prevention, and support people living with HIV,” Woodhouse said.

“Together, we can end HIV transmission in NSW and build a future free from stigma.”

ACON’s Red Ribbon Appeal runs throughout November. World AIDS Day is on Monday 1 December. Visit redribbonappeal.org.au to get involved.